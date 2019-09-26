HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 33 4.90 N/A 0.78 45.03 Vectrus Inc. 38 0.36 N/A 3.01 13.44

Demonstrates HMS Holdings Corp. and Vectrus Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Vectrus Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than HMS Holdings Corp. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. HMS Holdings Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of HMS Holdings Corp. and Vectrus Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5% Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

HMS Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Vectrus Inc. on the other hand, has 1.82 beta which makes it 82.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for HMS Holdings Corp. and Vectrus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Vectrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.67% for HMS Holdings Corp. with consensus price target of $48.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.3% of Vectrus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are HMS Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Vectrus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07% Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vectrus Inc.

Summary

Vectrus Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors HMS Holdings Corp.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.