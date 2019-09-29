HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 37 1.47 85.66M 0.78 45.03 PRGX Global Inc. 5 -8.83 15.65M 0.04 136.83

In table 1 we can see HMS Holdings Corp. and PRGX Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PRGX Global Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than HMS Holdings Corp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. HMS Holdings Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than PRGX Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has HMS Holdings Corp. and PRGX Global Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 229,589,922.27% 9.9% 6.5% PRGX Global Inc. 294,726,930.32% 4.6% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.39 beta means HMS Holdings Corp.’s volatility is 39.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. PRGX Global Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HMS Holdings Corp. Its rival PRGX Global Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PRGX Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HMS Holdings Corp. and PRGX Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HMS Holdings Corp.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 38.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of PRGX Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are HMS Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of PRGX Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07% PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while PRGX Global Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

HMS Holdings Corp. beats on 11 of the 14 factors PRGX Global Inc.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.