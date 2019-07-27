HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) Comparison side by side

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 31 4.93 N/A 0.78 40.49 Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.51 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates HMS Holdings Corp. and Performant Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HMS Holdings Corp. and Performant Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.3% 4.7% Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -2.7% -1.6%

Risk & Volatility

HMS Holdings Corp.’s 1.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Performant Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Performant Financial Corporation are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Performant Financial Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered HMS Holdings Corp. and Performant Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.98% for HMS Holdings Corp. with average target price of $38.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.6% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.1% of Performant Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, Performant Financial Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.19% 3.7% 1.85% -15.28% 50.87% 11.55% Performant Financial Corporation -1.13% -17.26% -20.45% 14.38% -40.48% -22.22%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Performant Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors HMS Holdings Corp. beats Performant Financial Corporation.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.