HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) Contrasting side by side

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 31 4.88 N/A 0.78 40.49 First Data Corporation 25 3.16 N/A 1.12 22.78

Demonstrates HMS Holdings Corp. and First Data Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. First Data Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HMS Holdings Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. HMS Holdings Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.3% 4.7% First Data Corporation 0.00% 26.5% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.54 shows that HMS Holdings Corp. is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, First Data Corporation has a 2.19 beta which is 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HMS Holdings Corp. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival First Data Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. HMS Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than First Data Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given HMS Holdings Corp. and First Data Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

HMS Holdings Corp.’s average price target is $38, while its potential upside is 12.23%. On the other hand, First Data Corporation’s potential downside is -10.81% and its average price target is $26. The results provided earlier shows that HMS Holdings Corp. appears more favorable than First Data Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.6% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares and 92.6% of First Data Corporation shares. 1.5% are HMS Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, First Data Corporation has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.19% 3.7% 1.85% -15.28% 50.87% 11.55% First Data Corporation 0.08% -0.39% 1.72% 36.41% 29.47% 50.44%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Data Corporation.

Summary

HMS Holdings Corp. beats on 9 of the 12 factors First Data Corporation.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.