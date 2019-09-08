HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 33 5.05 N/A 0.78 45.03 comScore Inc. 10 0.34 N/A -2.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5% comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1%

Risk and Volatility

HMS Holdings Corp. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, comScore Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

HMS Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, comScore Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. HMS Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than comScore Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 comScore Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

HMS Holdings Corp. has a 31.11% upside potential and an average price target of $48. On the other hand, comScore Inc.’s potential upside is 646.61% and its consensus price target is $16.5. The information presented earlier suggests that comScore Inc. looks more robust than HMS Holdings Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares and 75% of comScore Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of comScore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07% comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp. has 24.07% stronger performance while comScore Inc. has -77.13% weaker performance.

Summary

HMS Holdings Corp. beats on 9 of the 10 factors comScore Inc.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.