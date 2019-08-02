HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Comparison side by side

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 31 5.63 N/A 0.78 45.03 Cardtronics plc 31 1.16 N/A 0.22 128.87

In table 1 we can see HMS Holdings Corp. and Cardtronics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cardtronics plc has lower revenue and earnings than HMS Holdings Corp. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. HMS Holdings Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardtronics plc, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HMS Holdings Corp. and Cardtronics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

HMS Holdings Corp.’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cardtronics plc’s 29.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cardtronics plc are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for HMS Holdings Corp. and Cardtronics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

HMS Holdings Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.89% and an $38 average price target. Competitively Cardtronics plc has a consensus price target of $39, with potential upside of 17.75%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cardtronics plc seems more appealing than HMS Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Cardtronics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cardtronics plc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors HMS Holdings Corp. beats Cardtronics plc.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.