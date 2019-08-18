HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) Contrasting side by side

Both HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 32 5.49 N/A 0.78 45.03 AMREP Corporation 6 3.53 N/A 0.18 34.66

Table 1 demonstrates HMS Holdings Corp. and AMREP Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AMREP Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than HMS Holdings Corp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than AMREP Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.39 beta means HMS Holdings Corp.’s volatility is 39.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, AMREP Corporation’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

HMS Holdings Corp. and AMREP Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

HMS Holdings Corp. has an average price target of $42.75, and a 8.56% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.4% of AMREP Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11% of AMREP Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than AMREP Corporation

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors HMS Holdings Corp. beats AMREP Corporation.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.