HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; Electronic Clearing House Has 0.95 Sentiment

Electronic Clearing House Inc (ECHO) investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 73 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 77 decreased and sold their equity positions in Electronic Clearing House Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 45.55 million shares, up from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Electronic Clearing House Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 60 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report $0.23 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter's $0.2 EPS. HMSY's profit would be $20.03 million giving it 36.59 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, HMS Holdings Corp.'s analysts see 27.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 203,156 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 42.61 P/E ratio. The company's services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HMS Holdings Corp. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Limited Com holds 891,512 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.04% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp has 0.04% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Point72 Asset Management L P accumulated 0.07% or 514,721 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc stated it has 7,762 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 33,874 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). State Teachers Retirement System holds 222,752 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 11,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 13,467 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.09% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 5,223 are held by Ls Investment Advisors Ltd. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 772 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Among 2 analysts covering Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hms Holdings Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) rating on Friday, February 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $34 target. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 21.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 53,951 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) has declined 21.62% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.05% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for 337,620 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 76,457 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset Management Inc has 0.92% invested in the company for 458,598 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Ami Asset Management Corp, a California-based fund reported 375,763 shares.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $542.60 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 19.63 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $10.04M for 13.51 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.