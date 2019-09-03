Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Stake Has Upped by Castleark Management Llc; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Stock Value Declined While Financial Architects Has Lowered Holding

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 36,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 222,745 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 186,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 349,498 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc analyzed 8,407 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 10,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $79.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gru owns 0.02% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 722,303 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 1.17M shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 3,879 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Moreover, Everence Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Profund Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Dana Investment Advsr has 0.09% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 62,049 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0% or 53,794 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Associate Lp has invested 0.05% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 159,694 shares.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 65,080 shares to 66,220 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 49,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,900 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.74B for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

