Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Upped Holding by $5.61 Million as Share Price Rose; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 3,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $14.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1897.49. About 2.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 11/05/2018 – The smartphone maker generated a $48.35 billion profit during its fiscal 2017 and made $13.8 billion in net income during the March 2018 quarter, while Amazon’s total net income since inception is about $9.6 billion

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 108.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 193,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 371,978 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 178,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 622,168 shares traded or 24.52% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS; 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT; 23/04/2018 – DJ HMS Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMSY); 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BUYBACK SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 13/04/2018 – REG-Invitation to HMS’s first quarter conference call; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 290,000 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,400 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Grp Incorporated has 241 shares. Valiant Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 6.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Washington Tru Fincl Bank stated it has 1,665 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,820 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,776 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc has invested 0.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt has 5,400 shares. Charter stated it has 2,656 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 120 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Capwealth Advisors has 1.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,967 shares. Jbf Capital Inc has 4.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,000 shares. Guild Invest Mngmt has 348 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 36,450 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Serv Inc holds 8.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 9,576 shares. Overbrook Mngmt reported 140 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

