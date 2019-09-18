Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Holder Citadel Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Greenwich Wealth Management Upped Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 458,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.93M, up from 897,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 89,744 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 15,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 33,471 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 17,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 1.33 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MANT) by 62,961 shares to 3,600 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (Put) (NYSE:CP) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,300 shares, and cut its stake in American Centy Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 51,121 shares. Principal Fin Group accumulated 1.38 million shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Lc has invested 0.28% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 56,346 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 192,824 shares. 113,140 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Cipher LP holds 0.15% or 53,249 shares. 146,837 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. 28,932 are owned by Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc. Legal And General Public Ltd Co holds 227,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 7,152 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 0% or 251,607 shares.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Conn Prem Income Mun (NTC) by 46,449 shares to 74,115 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 was bought by Ancius Michael J.