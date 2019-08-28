Hmn Finl (HMNF) Shares Declined While Castine Capital Management Raised Holding by $365,043; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Value Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Boosted Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 256.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 52,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 73,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 982,337 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 17,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 207,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 189,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 237 shares traded. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018; 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF)

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares to 282,445 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,597 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.58, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold HMNF shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.31 million shares or 106.13% more from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 66,327 shares. 338,737 are owned by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company invested in 100,800 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation reported 48,975 shares. James Invest Research, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Castine Capital Limited Liability owns 207,140 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 23,940 shares. 24,664 are owned by Seizert Cap Lc. The New York-based Grace & White Incorporated Ny has invested 0.9% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). 3,463 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd. 858 were accumulated by Captrust Finance Advsrs. Federated Pa has 538 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.46% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF).

More news for HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “HMN Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “If You Had Bought HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 79% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 15, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. The insider BARTLETT STEVE bought 200 shares worth $3,554. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: Why I Am Selling 50% Of My Long Position – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital’s Dividend Sustainability Through The First Half Of 2020 (Includes Special Periodic Dividend Projection) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.12% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 218,336 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank & Trust Pa has invested 0.77% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1,300 shares. M&T Bank reported 152,366 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 346,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 6,000 shares. Boston Prns has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Weybosset Rech Management Ltd Liability Com owns 24,771 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Company holds 0.01% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company reported 21,657 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 48,305 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability holds 37,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Co has 45,831 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake.