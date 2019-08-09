Hmn Finl (HMNF) Holder Castine Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $365,043; Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Granite Point Capital Management LP Lifted Position

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 56,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Manager of $200 billion pension fund deletes Facebook account, citing ‘offensive’ management; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Under Facebook’s new terms of service, 1.5 billion users are being switched away from agreements with; 31/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble:; 19/04/2018 – UK PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS IT WILL INTERVIEW ACADEMIC INVOLVED IN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, ALEKSANDR KOGAN, ON APRIL 24; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 5% after a bad weekend of news; 22/03/2018 – Ex-FTC Official Says Facebook Has Seriously Breached Consent Decree (Video); 23/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More ISIS Content by Actively Looking for It; 01/05/2018 – Facebook To Let Users Clear All History — MarketWatch

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 17,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 207,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 189,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 2,514 shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares to 26,101 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,870 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.58, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold HMNF shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.31 million shares or 106.13% more from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Cap Management Llc reported 276,068 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 223 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Blackrock holds 0% or 35,852 shares. Pinnacle Llc accumulated 0% or 48,975 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 3,463 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 66,327 shares stake. 100,800 are held by Renaissance Ltd Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 338,737 shares stake. Moreover, Grace White Incorporated New York has 0.9% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). James Rech Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 858 shares. Castine Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.38% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 538 shares.

More recent HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “HMN Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K HMN FINANCIAL INC For: Jul 18 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Where Facebook Stands After Its Latest Quarterly Beat – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Will Facebook Earnings Be Enough to Impress FB Stock Investors This Time? – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) decline on global equity selloff – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Inv Limited stated it has 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Royal London Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Harber Asset Mngmt Limited reported 74,235 shares stake. Ctc Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 741,860 shares. Moreover, Wedge Cap L LP Nc has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 9.50M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,391 shares. Towercrest Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,121 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.84% stake. First Dallas Secs has 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 85,718 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has invested 4.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Company reported 879,142 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. 272,279 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Earnest Prns Lc owns 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,110 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 110,300 shares to 39,700 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc.