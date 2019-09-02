HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

We are contrasting HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial Inc. 21 2.69 N/A 2.03 10.42 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 2.95 N/A 0.65 31.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than HMN Financial Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. HMN Financial Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Provident Financial Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

HMN Financial Inc. has a 0.14 beta, while its volatility is 86.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.48 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.7% of HMN Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.1% of HMN Financial Inc. shares. Comparatively, Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMN Financial Inc. 3.16% 3.41% -5.74% 9.11% 10.42% 8.05% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -1.66% -3.35% 4.69% 17.01% 12.76% 34%

For the past year HMN Financial Inc. was less bullish than Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

HMN Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.