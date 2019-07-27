HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial Inc. 21 2.68 N/A 1.78 12.49 People’s United Financial Inc. 17 4.00 N/A 1.26 12.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HMN Financial Inc. and People’s United Financial Inc. People’s United Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than HMN Financial Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. HMN Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than People’s United Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HMN Financial Inc. and People’s United Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.18 shows that HMN Financial Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. People’s United Financial Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HMN Financial Inc. and People’s United Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.2% and 75.5%. 10.9% are HMN Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of People’s United Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMN Financial Inc. -0.89% -0.89% 11.61% 5.97% 17.46% 13.15% People’s United Financial Inc. -5.05% -4.71% -5.38% 2.99% -12.92% 12.06%

For the past year HMN Financial Inc. was more bullish than People’s United Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors HMN Financial Inc. beats People’s United Financial Inc.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.