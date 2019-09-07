HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial Inc. 21 2.72 N/A 2.03 10.42 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 3.46 N/A 2.49 13.28

In table 1 we can see HMN Financial Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to HMN Financial Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. HMN Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of HMN Financial Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 9.9% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial Inc.’s current beta is 0.14 and it happens to be 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HMN Financial Inc. and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana are owned by institutional investors at 50.7% and 21.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.1% of HMN Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMN Financial Inc. 3.16% 3.41% -5.74% 9.11% 10.42% 8.05% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12%

For the past year HMN Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats on 8 of the 8 factors HMN Financial Inc.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.