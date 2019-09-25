HMN Financial Inc. (HMNF) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) Contrasting side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial Inc. 21 2.85 N/A 2.03 10.42 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56

Table 1 demonstrates HMN Financial Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HopFed Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than HMN Financial Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. HMN Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

HMN Financial Inc. has a 0.14 beta, while its volatility is 86.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. HopFed Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.93 beta which makes it 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.7% of HMN Financial Inc. shares and 50.5% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.1% of HMN Financial Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMN Financial Inc. 3.16% 3.41% -5.74% 9.11% 10.42% 8.05% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95%

For the past year HMN Financial Inc. has weaker performance than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Summary

HMN Financial Inc. beats HopFed Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.