Hmi Capital Trimmed Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position as Stock Were Volatile; Schwartz Investment Counsel Upped Holding in Heico New (HEI.A)

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 495,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.06 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 02/05/2018 – March Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Shows Millennials Closing Times Shrink to Fastest Mark; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae and Pacific Union Financial, LLC Streamline Mortgage Technology Workflows; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 35,635 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 542,335 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.59 million, up from 506,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.85. About 391,056 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 475,700 shares to 308,800 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 706,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,250 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 08/28: (LCI) (TGE) (MYOV) Higher (PAHC) (MOV) (ADSK) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HEICO Corporation Reports Record Operating Income and Net Sales for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 and Record Net Income for the Nine Months; Full Fiscal Year 2019 Net Sales, Net Income and Cash Flow Growth Estimates Raised – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 3,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 28,470 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,003 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 208,595 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 19,793 are owned by Jefferies Ltd Liability. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.46% or 23,372 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Management owns 4,000 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 51,141 shares. Glazer Lc holds 15% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 1.03M shares. Cap Advisers Limited Liability reported 2,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,385 are held by Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Ameritas Invest Partners has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 2,860 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 517 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.