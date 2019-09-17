Hmi Capital Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Trimmed by $12.37 Million; As Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $554,320

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 390,612 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.19M, down from 393,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $178.83. About 5.19M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 363,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.83 million, down from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 917,571 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION LTD – SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT FOR ASSIGNMENT OF LICENSE TO EXCLUSIVE SOLAR TOWER DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS FOR TEXAS; 26/05/2018 – NASA Administrator Reflects on Legacy Record-Breaking Skylab, Apollo Astronaut; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global Management Prop Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A’; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NCDS NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES WITHIN OVERALL BORROWING LIMITS OF CO; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – Apollo books first quarterly loss in 2 years; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht receives Starboard-led bid for rail unit

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 23,349 shares to 115,725 shares, valued at $64.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 33,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc..

