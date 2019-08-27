Hmi Capital Stake in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Lowered by $1.68 Million as Market Value Rose; Park West Asset Management Has Cut Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $23.46 Million; Stock Declined

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 37.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 838,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.86 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 979,713 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ)

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80M, down from 6.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 1.22 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 17/05/2018 – TPG’S APOLLO IS SAID TO PURSUE DEAL TO CREATE $700M TOWER OWNER; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans $110M Private Placement of Preferred Units to Apollo Global Affiliate; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – COMMENCED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT NEW UNIT AT AHMEDABAD; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo considering IPO of cloud-hosting firm Rackspace – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – LANXESS LXSG.DE DROPS OUT OF APOLLO APO.N CONSORTIUM IN BIDDING FOR AKZO NOBEL’S AKZO.AS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950M for SASOF IV Aviation Fund; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Is Said to Explore Sale of U.S. Chemicals Maker Momentive; 13/04/2018 – FCA probes FirstGroup share price rise ahead of Apollo bid

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01M for 10.33 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 23,700 shares to 648,700 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.01% or 119,448 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). High Pointe Cap Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,510 shares. The New York-based Gideon Cap Advsr has invested 0.23% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 119,906 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Carroll Fincl Associate accumulated 281 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Company Ma has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Retirement Of Alabama owns 146,573 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt stated it has 13,098 shares. Private Company Na has invested 0.14% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 2.94 million were accumulated by Park Presidio Lc. Huntington Bancorp has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 6,484 shares. Massachusetts-based Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Villere St Denis J Llc has 4.24% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2.28 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,100 are owned by American Natl Insur Tx. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 13,447 shares. Barnett & reported 640 shares. 32,555 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Cap L P. 5.50 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Hl Finance Serv Limited Liability Corp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 12,498 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability holds 1.42% or 430,796 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% or 1.96 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc owns 133,629 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. 300 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Invesco holds 199,649 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 3.54 million shares.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.