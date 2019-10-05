Hmi Capital Position in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Increased by $5.56 Million as Valuation Declined; Iron Mountain (IRM) Market Valuation Declined While Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Raised Its Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 47.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 36,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 113,962 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 77,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 2.37M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51M, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.89. About 1.06 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M

