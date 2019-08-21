Hmi Capital Lowered Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $1.14 Million; Fox Cl A (FOXA) Holder Karpas Strategies Lowered Its Position by $1.64 Million as Share Price Declined

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 2.40 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – FOX News to Launch New Voter Analysis Polling System; 14/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L : MACQUARIE RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 19/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – STATUTORY OPERATING PROFIT OF £857 MLN, UP 22%; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – TELEVISION REPORTED QUARTERLY SEGMENT OIBDA OF $78 MLN, A DECREASE OF $112 MLN COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association has 11,548 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ironwood Fincl holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management invested in 0.03% or 32,853 shares. Crosslink Capital stated it has 3.84% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited reported 0.48% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Eaton Vance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 19,662 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 299 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Freestone Ltd Liability Com reported 2,331 shares. Moreover, Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,500 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 557 shares. 2,342 were reported by Meridian Counsel. 3.60M are owned by Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

