Hmi Capital Lowered Its Position in Tableau Software (DATA) by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Cadence Capital Management Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL) Decreased by $331,032 as Share Value Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 2,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 8,102 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 10,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.79. About 1.10M shares traded or 16.44% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 26,485 shares to 49,727 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 13,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.37 million activity. The insider Hand Fred sold $713,906. 20,000 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $3.37M were sold by Kingsbury Thomas.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Soared An Exciting 518% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Burlington Stores Are Climbing on Thursday – Motley Fool” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “New tenants coming to Longmont’s Village at the Peaks – BizWest” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp accumulated 1,284 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Mitchell Capital Mgmt Company invested in 20,617 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Moreover, World Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). First Bankshares Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 2,877 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 25,002 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 16,595 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors Lp. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.02% or 315,171 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2,283 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 146,195 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Eastern Bank holds 0.88% or 83,575 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Putnam Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 42,858 shares.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32M for 38.43 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 257,238 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Comm Limited invested 0.48% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 112,976 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability accumulated 24,494 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Guardian Communications invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 135,087 shares. Cap Ww Investors, California-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 13,330 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 149,611 shares. Aqr Management Ltd has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 19,861 shares. 52 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Ltd Com.