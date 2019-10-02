Hmi Capital Lifted By $5.56 Million Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position; MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Sentiment Is 0.9

Hmi Capital Llc increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 6.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hmi Capital Llc acquired 34,351 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Hmi Capital Llc holds 598,571 shares with $97.51 million value, up from 564,220 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $31.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $142.73. About 1.15 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B

MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 18 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 20 sold and reduced stock positions in MFS Charter Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 9.73 million shares, down from 10.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding MFS Charter Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 13 New Position: 5.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $374.41 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in MFS Charter Income Trust for 1.59 million shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 1.54 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.21% invested in the company for 49,285 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 137,357 shares.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 63,139 shares traded. MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MFS Charter Income Trust declares $0.06038 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MFS Charter Income Trust declares $0.06019 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “A High Point! MCR Wins Hilton’s Top Honor – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Air Force awards $950M tech contract to 8 Northern Virginia companies – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate accumulated 19,030 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset has 0.09% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Andra Ap holds 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 27,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru &, a Japan-based fund reported 190,448 shares. Curbstone reported 14,250 shares. Westfield Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 50,070 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,485 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp reported 22,253 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability owns 20,827 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Invest House Limited Liability Corporation owns 52,330 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). L And S Advsrs accumulated 5,412 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 21.26% above currents $142.73 stock price. Autodesk had 20 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 28. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $17500 target.