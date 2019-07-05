Hmi Capital Holding in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Decreased by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Rothschild Investment Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Cut by $720,000

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 909,560 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $168.68. About 858,888 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 56% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) 1.2% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Percentage Of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association has 11,548 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation has 0.11% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Utah Retirement Sys has 13,451 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 284,715 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Tru Communication has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 30 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.09% or 141,900 shares. 4,417 were accumulated by Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Com. Westfield Capital LP holds 0.27% or 283,827 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 135,087 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 50,400 shares. Boston Lc owns 31,553 shares. Ironwood Invest Ltd holds 15,257 shares. 1,668 are owned by International Group Inc Inc.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Sauerland John P, worth $783,240. $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was bought by Snyder Barbara R on Monday, February 11. Charney M Jeffrey had sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, January 30.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (NYSE:RCL) by 9,135 shares to 89,940 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 10,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset has 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Northern Trust Corporation has 7.16M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited stated it has 125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mackenzie invested in 0.37% or 2.13M shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 476,001 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 7.37% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 385,967 shares. 459,413 were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 2,002 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 25,035 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 297,145 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 41,350 shares. Lateef Invest Mgmt Lp invested 3.63% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Business Financial Inc owns 11,751 shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive declares $2.5140 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: May 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James: Progressive Could Be Set For Sustained Underwriting Growth – Benzinga” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $807.71 million for 14.99 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.