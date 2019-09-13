Hmi Capital Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Has Trimmed by $20.14 Million; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Rose, Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $35.36 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 680,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.15 million, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 258,525 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 457,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.15 million, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 1.72M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 06/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S JOAN SOLOTAR ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone plans sale of remaining stake in Hilton- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY WANTS TO INNOVATE IN RETAIL AND INSURANCE; 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone: Anticipates Unit Repurchases Will Largely Be Used to Offset Dilutive Effect From Annual Equity Awards; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS FIRST CLOSE IN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AUM $449.6B, EST. $446.88B

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56 million for 7.39 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street has 3.71 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 493 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 900 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP has invested 0.12% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Campbell & Inv Adviser Llc has 6,148 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc stated it has 45,554 shares. Raffles Assocs Limited Partnership holds 6.29% or 117,723 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 333,048 shares. Cls Investments Llc holds 1,302 shares. Fund Management has 0.12% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). D E Shaw And reported 8,860 shares. Asset One Com Limited holds 0.02% or 67,860 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 324,187 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,949 are held by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (NYSE:TGP) by 349,274 shares to 849,274 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 22.70 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Management Corp accumulated 0.11% or 104,823 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 0.08% or 1.28 million shares. Fiduciary has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Joel Isaacson & Com Limited Liability Company reported 51,877 shares stake. Scotia has invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hilton Management Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 12,480 shares. Jnba Advisors stated it has 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 153,799 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs has 0.05% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hudock Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,085 shares. Tiger Management Ltd Co owns 973,647 shares for 17.53% of their portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt has invested 0.98% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,428 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri accumulated 76,749 shares.