Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Tableau Software (DATA) Position by $1.14 Million; Stock Value Rose; Northstar Investment Advisors Holding in Wp Carey (WPC) Lowered by $906,984

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wp Carey Inc. (WPC) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 134,631 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, down from 146,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wp Carey Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 684,413 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) has 17,519 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Adirondack Tru has 30 shares. Enterprise Financial accumulated 9 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Company holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.05% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 39,355 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 296,701 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt, Guernsey-based fund reported 4,411 shares. Parametric Llc holds 0.01% or 76,334 shares in its portfolio. Garde Cap invested in 0.43% or 19,410 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 12,585 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.09% or 141,900 shares. Ci Invests invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Seatown Pte Ltd holds 60,510 shares.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company holds 2,600 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Brookstone Management reported 4,055 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Leisure holds 2,613 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Park Natl Corporation Oh has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Carroll Associates owns 876 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.06% or 30,538 shares. Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,709 shares. Jnba Advsr accumulated 1,942 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 8,969 shares. Blackrock invested in 13.35 million shares. 16,773 are held by Dnb Asset As. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.04% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 1.29M shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 162,848 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,667 shares to 2,826 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 10,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).