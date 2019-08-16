Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Position in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $1.68 Million; Whirlpool (WHR) Holder Taylor Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 27,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 140,909 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.73M, down from 168,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $131.78. About 417,759 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80 million, down from 6.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 1.47M shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF VOYA INSURANCE AND ANNUITY’S A2 RATING FOR DOWNGRADE; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO IS CONSIDERING SEVERAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR COMPANY IN OTHER SECTORS THAN OIL SERVICE; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income -Update; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 19/03/2018 – Anup Nair Named CIO of West Corporation; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 11/04/2018 – U.K. Rail Operator FirstGroup Rejects Bid Approach From Apollo; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup extends share surge after rejecting Apollo approach

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Highlander Management Ltd Co stated it has 2,789 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 26,359 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 33 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 231,010 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Lc reported 0.11% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hudock Grp Limited Com reported 629 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 65,076 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1,573 shares. Compton Mngmt Incorporated Ri reported 0.33% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 18,324 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 3,400 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Whirlpool Corporation named a leading company on 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Whirlpool Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc Sees Some Upside In Whirlpool After Solid Q2, Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.05M for 8.65 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,020 were reported by Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 170,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 500 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd owns 1.01M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 39,108 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Com reported 25,000 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 302,897 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4.51M shares. Alkeon Limited reported 559,196 shares. 1832 Asset LP stated it has 1.55 million shares. Hillhouse Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 161,437 shares. Moors & Cabot invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Pnc Finance Services Grp accumulated 21,448 shares or 0% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 7,450 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com stated it has 133,629 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.