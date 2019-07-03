Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Its Tableau Software (DATA) Holding; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lowered Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake By $2.10 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 61.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 30,938 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 19,062 shares with $1.31 million value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $64.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.91 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner

Hmi Capital Llc decreased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock declined 3.73%. The Hmi Capital Llc holds 1.31 million shares with $166.16 million value, down from 1.31 million last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $15.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $171.02. About 1.12M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $166 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.27% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 18,243 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. 59,771 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Frontier Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 536,291 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 5,469 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 11,173 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd invested in 318,389 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Polar Cap Llp reported 284,715 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 640,294 are owned by Susquehanna Group Inc Llp. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Hanseatic Ser reported 13,025 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity. 5,780 shares were sold by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $372,590.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $623.79 million for 25.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) stake by 350,000 shares to 1.10M valued at $48.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by UBS. On Wednesday, January 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 29 report. UBS maintained the shares of CL in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 29 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford holds 0.23% or 116,666 shares. First Natl Co accumulated 5,550 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.22% or 160,980 shares. Lvm Capital Management Mi holds 0.05% or 3,200 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 3,076 shares. Altfest L J And Co Incorporated stated it has 2,909 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,357 shares. 244,537 were accumulated by Roffman Miller Associate Pa. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.21% or 2.42 million shares. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 772,803 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.23% stake. Veritas Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3,000 shares. Mackenzie has 0.21% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.29M shares. Pggm Investments, a Netherlands-based fund reported 426,900 shares.