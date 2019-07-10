Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position by $48.51 Million; Facebook (FB) Position Upped by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Don Martin: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source | National Newswatch; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS SAYS LOOKS FORWARD TO TALKIG W/ FB LEADERSHIP ON DATA; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto to Facebook CEO Zuckerberg: Stop Apologizing, Make A Change; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: NBC News’ Andy Lack is not a fan of Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformation; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 22/03/2018 – CNBC: Facebook data leak scandal won’t deter advertisers unless two things happen, industry insiders say; 29/05/2018 – Vertafore Adds Property & Casualty Proposal Capabilities to AMS360; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 495,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.06M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 9.0C; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 03/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 EPS 28c-EPS 38c

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 3,430 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 7,368 shares. Natixis holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 32,108 shares. 22,114 were reported by American Int Grp. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 0% or 76 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 1,028 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 5,282 shares. Proshare Lc has 5,348 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Water Island Capital Ltd Com has invested 3.53% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 59,851 were reported by Echo Street Management Ltd Liability. Gabelli And Investment Advisers accumulated 4.01% or 315,562 shares. Burren Cap Ltd holds 15% or 24,900 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company holds 13,635 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 3,794 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.70 million activity. $3.70M worth of stock was sold by Anderman Sigmund on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Js Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 7.08% or 202,000 shares in its portfolio. Lederer Inv Counsel Ca accumulated 2.73% or 17,564 shares. Blume Capital has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Estabrook Management holds 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 130 shares. Horan Cap Management has 5.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 14,866 were reported by Crescent Park L P. Aspiriant Limited Liability invested in 55,070 shares. Kings Point Cap has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,769 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gotham Asset Mngmt accumulated 226,061 shares. California-based Everett Harris Commerce Ca has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ls Investment Advsrs has invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Family Mgmt Corp reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 50,025 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Lp holds 22,998 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 72,425 shares to 5,743 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 47,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,129 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.