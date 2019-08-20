Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position by $44.18 Million as Share Value Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $429,200 Its Stake

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 285,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 564,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.92 million, down from 849,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $146.56. About 1.06M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.63. About 6.69 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.15 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Americas & CAP Segments Aid Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Has Starbucks Risen to $90? – Forbes” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks: Remains A Great Opportunity Despite Analyst Downgrades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity reported 3.13% stake. Kings Point Management reported 1,000 shares. Veritable LP has 46,491 shares. Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 21,400 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department holds 36,955 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.22% or 3.48 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.92% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). American Fincl Bank has invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boltwood Capital, a California-based fund reported 18,526 shares. Boston Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 195,317 shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 8,796 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Coldstream Cap Mgmt has invested 1.41% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cap Invest Services Of America holds 226,067 shares. Jnba Advsrs holds 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 2,370 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Ser Comm Ma has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Drexel Morgan & holds 0.39% or 2,826 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Farmers Merchants Investments owns 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 398 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Burney has 0.19% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Da Davidson And invested in 0.21% or 82,614 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 137,842 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,420 shares. Tcw Group Inc has invested 0.46% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 95,000 were accumulated by Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.31% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Whittier Trust invested in 410 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 5,278 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48M for 111.03 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.