Hmi Capital Has Lowered Its Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $1.14 Million as Share Price Rose; Pvh Corp. (PVH) Stock Declined While Icon Advisers Has Upped by $427,000 Its Stake

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pvh Corp. (PVH) by 145.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pvh Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 808,351 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – US retailer PVH raises outlook after revenue gains; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.76 TO $8.86; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $9.00 TO $9.10; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N FY SHR VIEW $8.90, REV VIEW $9.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa Sponsored Adr Class B (NYSE:TOT) by 27,700 shares to 136,900 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 54,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,999 shares, and cut its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI).

