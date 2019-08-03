Hmi Capital Has Lowered Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake as Market Value Rose; Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Valuation Rose While Soros Fund Management Lowered Its Stake

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 910,347 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80 million, down from 6.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 2.07M shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 16/03/2018 – APOLLO’S FRESH MARKET SELLS $125 MILLION BOND TO REFINANCE DEBT; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL SALES 39.82 BLN RUPEES VS 35.33 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 12/04/2018 – Leon Black wants to be a newspaper magnate. The New York billionaire’s buyout shop Apollo Global Management is eyeing an acquisition of publishing empire Tronc â€” swooping in as negotiations to sell the company’s Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune papers have stalled, The Post has learned; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q REV. 39.8B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Apollo Hospitals, Aster DM, Narayan Health initial bidders for Seven Hills hospitals – Economic Times; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 30c; 13/04/2018 – FCA probes FirstGroup share price rise ahead of Apollo bid; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO EXECS COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Falcon Minerals Corp by 535,204 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 11.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 22.17 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.