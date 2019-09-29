Hmi Capital Has Lifted Its Stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by $49.80 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Increased Its Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $1.44 Million

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.53M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Southern Co. Hits Key Milestones in Nuclear Plant Build – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 26 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 0.28% or 31.43 million shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 806,583 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of accumulated 84,212 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cadence Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 22,016 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability accumulated 44,488 shares. Meyer Handelman Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 4.83% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James & Assocs reported 3.32 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 33,599 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Edgestream Partners LP holds 116,554 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.