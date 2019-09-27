Hmi Capital Has Increased Stake in Tableau Software (DATA) as Share Value Rose; Gruss & Co Increases Position in At&T (T)

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 186.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 107,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 15.22 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.53M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,008 shares. Oppenheimer Inc owns 5,063 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gabelli Communications Inv Advisers holds 2.81% or 158,100 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.97% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Baillie Gifford has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Howe Rusling Inc invested in 0% or 44 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 66 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 152 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 2,297 shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc holds 0.03% or 250 shares in its portfolio. 419,165 are owned by Water Island Ltd Com. Ls Investment Limited Liability stated it has 621 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 455,000 are owned by Davidson Kempner Mgmt Lp. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 0.37% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 49,705 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management Lp reported 189,640 shares. Saybrook Nc holds 15,709 shares. Security National has invested 0.97% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Blue Chip Ptnrs owns 23,072 shares. Orrstown Serv holds 1.04% or 22,803 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company holds 383,611 shares. Interocean Limited Liability accumulated 35,265 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Co has 179,765 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,991 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The owns 1.24 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 96,235 shares. Twin Cap holds 517,681 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Hilltop Holdings accumulated 1.04% or 146,323 shares. 283,739 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc.

