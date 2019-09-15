Hmi Capital Has Increased Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $5.56 Million as Share Price Declined; Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Shares Rose While Ccm Investment Advisers Boosted Stake

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51 million, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 1.99M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 78,582 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.79M, up from 75,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.90M shares traded or 46.23% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo owns 29,955 shares. 1,956 are held by Patten Group Inc. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 20,272 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hitchwood Cap Lp invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gideon Advsr invested in 19,819 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt reported 14,250 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc accumulated 46,983 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Highland Cap Management LP owns 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,000 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 18,197 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Primecap Company Ca stated it has 90,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.08% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 85,005 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 709 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.52% or 9.24M shares. South Carolina-based Ccm Advisers Limited Liability has invested 1.81% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company has 268 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 34,366 shares. 60,000 are owned by Hudson Bay Mngmt L P. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 198,256 shares. 33,928 are owned by Addenda Cap. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 1,787 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Management Inc. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.21% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Haverford Tru holds 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 18,765 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.11% or 84,591 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 87,060 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $594.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 9,670 shares to 158,756 shares, valued at $13.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 56,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,810 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).