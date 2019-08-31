Hmi Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Tableau Software (DATA) as Valuation Rose; Syntal Capital Partners Has Boosted Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Prns Ltd holds 75,020 shares. Caxton Assocs LP holds 3,472 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 25,241 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co. The United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Management Llp has invested 0.95% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co stated it has 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited has 0.48% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 282,030 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 126,275 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 50,798 shares. 35,000 were reported by Tiger Legatus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. First Republic Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,314 shares. Nicholas Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% or 27,420 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0.05% or 110,785 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com invested in 37,653 shares.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First American Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:FAF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.