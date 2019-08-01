Hmi Capital Has Decreased Its Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position by $48.51 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Upped Its General American Investors (GAM) Position by $499,092; Share Value Were Volatile

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 4,100 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 495,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.06M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS BETWEEN $1.68 AND $1.78

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.02 million were reported by Contour Asset Llc. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.2% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 23,372 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Polen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 8,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gagnon Secs Ltd holds 2.43% or 112,840 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Ltd has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 208,595 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 1,904 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fifth Third Bank owns 1,028 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 1,111 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Moody Bancshares Division stated it has 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Synovus Corporation stated it has 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.70 million activity.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Ellie Mae News: ELLI Stock Skyrockets on $3.7B Thoma Bravo Deal – Investorplace.com” on February 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ellie Mae Founder Sig Anderman Receives Distinguished Career Award From Executive Roundtable for Mortgage Finance – Business Wire” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ellie Mae, A Market Leader Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Ellie Mae Stock Plunged 30% in October – The Motley Fool” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ellie Mae +9.5% on exploring a sale – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity CEFs: Go Big Or Go Home – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire”, Businesswire.com published: “General American Investors Company Announces Actions Taken by the Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General American Investors Co Inc 5.95 % Cum.Pfd Shs Series B declares $0.371875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.