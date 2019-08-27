Hmi Capital Has Decreased Holding in Ellie Mae (ELLI) as Stock Price Were Volatile; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake Held by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 141,240 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 495,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.06 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Investor Connect; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 02/05/2018 – March Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Shows Millennials Closing Times Shrink to Fastest Mark; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 27/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 2,344 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 350 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 0.03% or 203,000 shares. Kistler owns 125 shares. Huntington State Bank owns 265 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 48 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership reported 14,242 shares. Guardian Trust reported 57,310 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0% or 1,054 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.55% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 195 are owned by First Manhattan. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 101 shares. 144,419 were accumulated by Amer Grp. Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,279 shares.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Legal General Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 18,893 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Assocs Inc accumulated 842,200 shares. Sylebra Hk Ltd invested 1.49% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Ubs Asset Americas reported 27,052 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 108,762 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 3,800 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 394,697 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 40,461 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 4,840 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt has invested 3.75% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Lpl Fincl Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 198,389 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited holds 757 shares. First Interstate Bank, Montana-based fund reported 450 shares.