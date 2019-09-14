Hmi Capital Has Cut Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) Market Valuation Declined, Landscape Capital Management Lifted Stake

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 457,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.15M, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 9.43M shares traded or 37.48% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GENDER MEAN BONUS PAY GAP 75.4%; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 20/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND APOLLO ARE THE ONLY TWO REMAINING BIDDERS IN SALE OF SPAIN’S CIRSA; 06/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BEGIN MARKETING 15 U.S. HOTEL PROPERTIES; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: VEHICLE HAS ANCHOR $20B CONTRIBUTION BY PIF; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire lpreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone plans sale of remaining stake in Hilton- Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Wins Four 2018 Stevie Awards for Customer Service

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 49.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 55,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The hedge fund held 169,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 113,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 1.85 million shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Rev $271.4M; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.07-$1.16/Share

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 139,561 shares to 152,559 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,395 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).