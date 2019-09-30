Hmi Capital Has Boosted Position in Tableau Software (DATA) as Stock Price Rose; Service International (SCI) Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Trimmed Holding

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.53 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 928,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 30,356 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 959,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 1.35 million shares traded or 74.95% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.29M for 31.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 106,450 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Pitcairn Com reported 5,725 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 1.07M shares. Axa owns 165,271 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 18,224 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 70,667 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 59,756 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 108,424 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa stated it has 278,000 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc invested in 25,550 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Moreover, Parkside Natl Bank Trust has 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 301 shares. Clough Cap Partners Limited Partnership has 1.05% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 227,968 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc Cl A by 2.77 million shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $21.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 5,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:UL).