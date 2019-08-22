Hmi Capital Decreased Tableau Software (DATA) Position by $1.14 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Knightsbridge Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $4.45 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 1.28M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,148 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cipher Cap LP reported 25,949 shares. Smithfield holds 0.02% or 1,295 shares. 1,094 were accumulated by One Trading Ltd Partnership. Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 42 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust accumulated 7,273 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 436,653 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 340,461 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Guardian Life Com Of America invested in 0.01% or 761 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 0.48% stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.11% or 39,775 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1,616 shares. Everence Cap Management Inc has 0.1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4,561 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Health care real estate company buys $15M OP building – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “HCA misses expectations, shares drop 12% – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.