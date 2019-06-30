Hmi Capital Decreased Autodesk (ADSK) Position by $44.18 Million; Murphy Oil (MUR) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Cut Holding

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 45,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,007 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 56,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 3.02M shares traded or 26.73% up from the average. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 8.14% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 285,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 564,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.92M, down from 849,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $162.9. About 1.67M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 9,571 shares to 15,892 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 34,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold MUR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 143.26 million shares or 1.22% less from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,871 are held by Bankshares. 7,018 are owned by Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). 7 are owned by Fil Limited. Guggenheim Ltd Company reported 212,476 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 295,668 shares. Alyeska Grp Ltd Partnership reported 0.3% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Cap owns 13.39M shares. California-based Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 30,728 shares. Castleark Management Limited Company invested in 0% or 290 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc holds 0% or 8,522 shares. Grace & White Ny reported 374,156 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 47,599 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 8,040 shares.

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. MUR’s profit will be $62.51M for 17.12 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.