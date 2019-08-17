Hmi Capital Cut Its Tableau Software (DATA) Position by $1.14 Million; Visa (V) Holder Parkwood Has Increased Holding by $2.70 Million

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 17,302 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 141,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03 million, up from 123,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "US Indexes Close Lower With China Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,704 shares to 9,200 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 12,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,454 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).