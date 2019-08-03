Hmi Capital Cut Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position; WMS Industries (WMS)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

WMS Industries Inc (WMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 59 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 58 decreased and sold their stakes in WMS Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 41.37 million shares, down from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding WMS Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Hmi Capital Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 33.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hmi Capital Llc sold 285,000 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Hmi Capital Llc holds 564,220 shares with $87.92M value, down from 849,220 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $32.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 3.83M shares traded or 123.72% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Wedbush. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, March 1. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Sell” rating and $91 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 111.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Autodesk: Buy Some Now, Some Later – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, BRKR, ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,527 are owned by Burney. Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 324,626 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 355,827 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 113 shares. 493,945 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 20.16 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp owns 99,072 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl invested in 0.33% or 2.24M shares. Korea Inv holds 0.31% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 442,547 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 8,668 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Comerica Bank & Trust has 64,865 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 28,100 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,299 shares.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 328,551 shares traded or 34.65% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, makes, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. It currently has negative earnings. It also purchases and distributes construction fabrics, as well as other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage.