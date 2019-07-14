Hmi Capital Cut Holding in Ellie Mae (ELLI) as Stock Price Were Volatile; As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Argent Trust Company Upped by $623,262 Its Position

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 50,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 495,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.06M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q REV. $117.9M, EST. $108.8M; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 EPS 28c-EPS 38c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Australia-based Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.38% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fruth Investment Management reported 0.55% stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Plc owns 257,290 shares or 5.65% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation holds 0% or 2,649 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 859 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 173,511 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Edgestream Lp holds 0.04% or 2,383 shares. Nottingham Advsr reported 0.04% stake. Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Boston Prns reported 0.43% stake. First Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,037 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 0.09% or 4,331 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Co stated it has 154 shares. Mercer Advisers reported 32,902 shares stake.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,973 shares to 74,035 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 17,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,392 shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contour Asset Mngmt Llc owns 1.02M shares or 7.22% of their US portfolio. Sylebra Hk Commerce has invested 1.49% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 1,028 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp invested in 1.02% or 202,350 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & stated it has 2,147 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated accumulated 31 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 162,521 shares stake. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 5,237 shares. Moreover, Alpine Assoc Management has 2.74% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Fil reported 225,288 shares stake. International Group Inc stated it has 22,114 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 18,893 are held by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co.