Hmi Capital Cut Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding By $12.37 Million; 4 Analysts Bullish BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.60’s average target is 29.58% above currents $34.42 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, June 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. See BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $41.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.11 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 9.35 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BorgWarner Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment Advisors invested in 20,650 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Utd Finance Advisers Ltd Llc holds 47,057 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 80 shares. Aviva Plc owns 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 76,941 shares. Nomura has 27,024 shares. Community Financial Svcs Grp Limited Co has 5,921 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0% stake. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1,000 shares. Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Da Davidson And reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Logan Mngmt holds 0.13% or 54,505 shares. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Japan-based Asset Management One Comm has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Comerica Bancshares reported 43,566 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Apollo Global Management LLC has $4800 highest and $3300 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is 15.89% above currents $36.89 stock price. Apollo Global Management LLC had 7 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) on Friday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd has invested 0.32% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 111,950 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 6,749 shares. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 559,196 shares in its portfolio. Provise Management Grp Inc Limited Company accumulated 6,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 33,623 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Stelac Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.29% or 10,993 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 429,653 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 33,258 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associate reported 681,254 shares. Sol Capital Management has invested 0.56% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Raymond James Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). The Switzerland-based Ptnrs Gru Ag has invested 2.22% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 301,903 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66 million for 15.37 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.