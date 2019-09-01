HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (HMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). The two are both REIT – Retail companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 14 173.41 N/A -1.07 0.00 SL Green Realty Corp. 86 5.33 N/A 2.67 30.40

Table 1 highlights HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and SL Green Realty Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0.00% -5% -3.2% SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 4% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.46 beta indicates that HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and SL Green Realty Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SL Green Realty Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

SL Green Realty Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $97 average price target and a 20.92% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and SL Green Realty Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 72.03% of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of SL Green Realty Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 2.51% -3.91% 1.61% -7.32% 41.32% -2.19% SL Green Realty Corp. -1.15% 1.24% -8.18% -10.82% -19.35% 2.53%

For the past year HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. has -2.19% weaker performance while SL Green Realty Corp. has 2.53% stronger performance.

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp. beats HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of commercial properties in the Coconut Grove section of Miami, Florida. Its principal commercial properties include a resort with a 50-room hotel, restaurant/banquet facilities, spa, marina, and tennis courts under the Grove Isle name; a 50% interest in a restaurant, marina, and office/retail mall facility under the MontyÂ’s name; and a 5,000 square foot corporate office building. The company also owns two properties held for development consisting of a 70% interest in a 13,000 square foot commercial building in Montpelier, Vermont, as well as approximately 50 acres of vacant land in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. It has elected to be treated as a REIT. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. HMG/Courtland Properties was founded in 1971 and is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.