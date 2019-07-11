HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (HMG) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Contrasting side by side

Both HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 14 165.45 N/A 4.10 3.27 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 21 5.91 N/A 0.68 33.68

Demonstrates HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 12% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s current beta is 0.48 and it happens to be 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.54 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential downside is -0.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.6% and 81.8% respectively. About 72.03% of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. -4.96% -8.3% -6.49% -8.28% 32.03% -2.92% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.71% 8.74% 5.51% 11.56% 11.18% 18.47%

For the past year HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. had bearish trend while Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of commercial properties in the Coconut Grove section of Miami, Florida. Its principal commercial properties include a resort with a 50-room hotel, restaurant/banquet facilities, spa, marina, and tennis courts under the Grove Isle name; a 50% interest in a restaurant, marina, and office/retail mall facility under the MontyÂ’s name; and a 5,000 square foot corporate office building. The company also owns two properties held for development consisting of a 70% interest in a 13,000 square foot commercial building in Montpelier, Vermont, as well as approximately 50 acres of vacant land in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. It has elected to be treated as a REIT. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. HMG/Courtland Properties was founded in 1971 and is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.