HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (HMG) and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Retail industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 14 168.18 N/A -1.07 0.00 SITE Centers Corp. 13 4.78 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and SITE Centers Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and SITE Centers Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0.00% -5% -3.2% SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. SITE Centers Corp. on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and SITE Centers Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SITE Centers Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, SITE Centers Corp.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential downside is -1.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.7% of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.7% of SITE Centers Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 72.03% of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 18.5% are SITE Centers Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 2.51% -3.91% 1.61% -7.32% 41.32% -2.19% SITE Centers Corp. 3.34% 9.03% 6.98% 7.63% 5.63% 28.73%

For the past year HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. had bearish trend while SITE Centers Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors SITE Centers Corp. beats HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of commercial properties in the Coconut Grove section of Miami, Florida. Its principal commercial properties include a resort with a 50-room hotel, restaurant/banquet facilities, spa, marina, and tennis courts under the Grove Isle name; a 50% interest in a restaurant, marina, and office/retail mall facility under the MontyÂ’s name; and a 5,000 square foot corporate office building. The company also owns two properties held for development consisting of a 70% interest in a 13,000 square foot commercial building in Montpelier, Vermont, as well as approximately 50 acres of vacant land in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. It has elected to be treated as a REIT. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. HMG/Courtland Properties was founded in 1971 and is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.